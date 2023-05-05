Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

The city police on Thursday arrested four accused, including a juvenile, for allegedly kidnapping a six-month-old child. The baby was handed over to her mother by the police. The accused have been identified as Rahul Bhatti, Inderjeet Chandan, and Usha, all from Abadpura area.

The infant was kidnapped from the Gaji Gulla area on Wednesday. According to the father’s statement, the baby was with her 11-year-old brother and six-year-old sister. The three accused who were on the scooter stopped near them and offered them money. “The accused then asked them to hand over the baby. When they refused, the accused slapped them and took my baby with them,” the father said.

The police started investigating the case. The police said during interrogation, it was revealed that a couple named, Rajesh and Komal, did not have any child because of which the latter would always fight with her husband. “They wanted a child. They then decided to kidnap a baby for which the four accused were asked to help them,” the police said.