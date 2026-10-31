'Kaal-Katha' chronicles 1984 anti-Sikh violence, its lasting impact on Punjab

November 1 is widely remembered for the escalation of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The 1984 violence forms the subject of one of the three stories featured in the newly published book ‘Visthapan Ki Upanyas Traiyi’ by Jalandhar-based Hindi writer Dr Ajay Sharma.

Titled ‘Kaal-Katha’, the story reflects on the 1984 violence in Punjab and its lasting impact on Punjabi society. It describes the events as the second major historic massacre after the Partition, leaving deep wounds whose pain will endure as long as people live and collective memories survive.

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Titled ‘Kaal-Katha’, the story reflects on the 1984 violence in Punjab and its lasting impact on Punjabi society. It describes the events as the second major historic massacre after Partition, leaving deep wounds whose pain will endure as long as people live and collective memories survive.

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A few lines from the novel ‘Kaal-Katha’ read: “Outside Punjab, it may have been an old game of chess played on the political chessboard, but in the history of Punjab, following the Partition of the country in 1947, this was the second historic massacre that inflicted deep wounds on the entire Punjabi society. Its pain will endure as long as life remains in the body and memories survive in the human mind.”

Renowned academician and author Padma Shri Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi observes: “ ‘Kaal-Katha’ is relative to time. The time span may be vast, but its contours are connected to days, hours and moments. Such a temporal consciousness is lacking in Hindi novels. From beginning to end, the novelist reflects on this consciousness and also lends uniqueness to the narrative through philosophical experiences.”

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Another acclaimed Hindi author, Dr Sushil Kumar Phull, writes about ‘Kaal-Katha’: “The people displaced by the Partition of India had not yet been rehabilitated when, in the aftermath of the 1984 riots, innocent and helpless people once again became the primary victims. Numerous books have been written on the 1984 riots, but most of them seem to offer little more than accounts of events based on newspaper clippings. In contrast, the character of ‘Beeji’, her surroundings and the atmosphere of fear in Kanpur, as portrayed in the present novel, carry the unmistakable fragrance of truth and reality.

Sucha Singh captures the agonising pain of Operation Blue Star in a single sentence. The expression of his anger is natural yet artistic. To portray the deep scars of such a tragedy, a masterstroke like the one by Sucha Singh proves far more effective than propaganda posters.”

According to Dr Ajay Sharma, his newly published book, ‘Visthapan Ki Upanyas Traiyi’, brings together three of his novels dealing with displacement and reflects nearly two decades of his literary journey. Published by Aastha Prakashan, the volume includes ‘Khelai Sagal Jagat’, ‘Kaal-Katha’ and ‘Mahamrityu Ka Black Hole’.

Published in 2025, ‘Khelai Sagal Jagat’ is dedicated to “those Muslims whose ancestors were once Hindus”. The novel features three converted Muslim characters, including Hafiz Jalandhari, the Jalandhar-born poet who wrote Pakistan’s national anthem, Qaumi Tarana. The novel addresses the experiences of people displaced across borders during the Partition.

‘Mahamrityu Ka Black Hole’, published in 2019, examines the displacement of innocent people in the context of the influence of deras. Drawing an analogy with the black hole theory associated with physicist Stephen Hawking, the novel portrays how, just as a black hole’s immense gravitational pull draws in light, the influence of deras can draw ordinary people into their fold, resulting in the displacement of innocent people.

Dr Sharma has authored 18 novels, six plays and a collection of short stories. Several of his works have been translated into different languages, taking his writing beyond the Hindi-speaking literary sphere. Seven of his novels have been included in university syllabi, bringing his fiction into the academic study of contemporary Hindi literature. His debut novel, ‘Basra Ki Galiyan’, has been included in the MA curriculum of three universities.

His literary honours include Punjab’s Shiromani Sahityakar Award, the Sahityik Saurabh Samman conferred by the Uttar Pradesh government and a national award from the Central Hindi Directorate for his novel ‘Kagad Kalam Na Likhanhaar’.

Dr Sharma is also serving a three-year term, beginning in 2025, as a member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. He is associated with the Central University of Punjab and has previously served on a committee at Lovely Professional University. He has recently been nominated to the Board of Studies (Postgraduate) in Hindi at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.