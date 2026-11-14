Kabaddi match, awareness rally held to keep youth away from drugs

As part of the Punjab government’s Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign aimed at eradicating the menace of drugs from society, the Sports department organised a circle-style Kabaddi match at Government Senior Secondary School, Chhana Sher Singh, a village identified as a drug hotspot in Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division.

The match was organised with the objective of motivating young people to participate actively in sports, develop a healthy lifestyle and keep themselves away from drugs and other harmful substances. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation with more than 200 youth and students, who were encouraged to make sports an integral part of their daily lives.

District Sports Officer Kulwinder Singh said that the department was conducting a series of sports activities across the district under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign for channelising the energy of youth in a positive direction. He said that sports not only promote physical fitness but also inculcate discipline, teamwork, determination and a spirit of healthy competition among young people.

Alongside the sporting event, the department also organised an anti-drug awareness rally in the village. Students and youth carrying awareness messages appealed to people to stay away from drugs and encouraged their peers to adopt sports and other constructive activities.

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The rally aimed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and strengthen the collective resolve of the community against the drug menace. Singh appealed to parents, teachers, village representatives and the youth to work collectively to create a drug-free environment.

He said that the active involvement of young people was crucial for the success of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign and urged them to take advantage of the sports facilities and opportunities being provided by the department.

The participants also took a pledge to stay away from drugs and promote the message of a healthy and active lifestyle among their friends and fellow villagers. The medals were also distributed to the winners.