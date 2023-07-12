Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 11

With the looming threat of rising water level in the Bist Doab Canal and its potential entry into the Kala Sanghian drain, both residents and the administration have been taking proactive measures to mitigate possible damage.

They have started to build a bundh along the drain to stop water from flowing into it.

Keeping in view the situation across the region and two breaches near Dhusi Bundh in Shahkot, residents of Kalia Colony, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Guru Amar Das Nagar and others living near the Kala Sanghian drain are worried that water could rise and overflow into their localities. Due to this, they are making arrangements to prevent damage in their localaties.

Last night, slum dwellers who had been living on the banks of the drain, were shifted to higher areas along the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway.

Residents have also started shifting their belongings to upper floors of their houses. Residents said in the last floods, water had entered some houses and they had to face losses.

Residents and MGNREGA workers have started blocking the channel through which water from the Bist Doab Canal is diverted into the Kala Sanghian drain. They have made a bundh with sandbags to prevent water from flowing into the drain.

Meanwhile, due to the high water level in the Bist Doab Canal passing through Jalandhar district, there is panic among residents of Kalra, Droli Khurd, Kandola, Dammuda, Chomo and Ram Nagar villages. Villagers said during the last flashfloods, water had entered Kalra village.