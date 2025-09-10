Kalia praises Modi for Rs 1,600 cr relief, Pargat terms dole amount a mockery

Even as all BJP leaders have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a dole of Rs 1,600 crore as flood relief, AICC secretary and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh on Tuesday called it a betrayal and a mockery of people’s suffering.

Pargat said, “Punjab is crying in pain, entire villages are drowning, crops worth thousands of crores are destroyed, families are displaced and what does Punjab get? A token amount that rubs salt on our wounds. What healing can ₹1,600 crore possibly bring to this devastation?” he asked.

He noted that Punjabis had expected at least ₹20,000–25,000 crore in relief, given the unprecedented destruction caused by the worst floods in 37 years. “Instead, the Centre has given an amount that is not even a fraction of the loss. This is not relief, this is humiliation. Once again, Modi has shown his bias and stepmotherly treatment towards Punjab,” Pargat Singh said.

The Congress leader added that the world is watching Punjab’s devastation, yet the Centre chooses to look away. “When BJP-ruled states face floods or disasters, the Centre rushes with interim packages. But when Punjab suffers, Delhi turns its back. This selective compassion exposes the Centre’s prejudice against Punjabis,” he said. Pargat Singh also criticized the Centre’s announcement of only ₹2 lakh compensation for the dead and ₹50,000 for the injured, terming it far too little.

Meanwhile, BJP National Executive member and former minister Punjab Manoranjan Kaila has thanked the PM for announcing financial assistance of Rs 1600 crore for Punjab in additional to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty. He has announced comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children Scheme to children orphaned due to recent floods and landslides in Punjab. Former Jalandhar Mayor Rakesh Rathour has also lauded the PM's announcement has a great move to bring back Punjab on track.