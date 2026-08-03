Kalyanpur school honours meritorious students with cash awards

Master Gopal Singh Memorial Government High School, Kalyanpur celebrated its 11th annual prize distribution ceremony to honour the outstanding academic achievements of its students. The students of Class X, VIII and V delivered excellent results in the academic session 2025–26, bringing pride to the school through their hard work, dedication and commitment.

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For the past ten consecutive years, Hari Singh Auluck from Canada has been encouraging academic excellence by sponsoring cash prizes and mementoes for meritorious students. His noble initiative has become a cherished tradition of the school, motivating students to strive for higher academic standards every year.

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Continuing this inspiring tradition, the cash awards for this year’s ceremony were presented by the distinguished guests of honour Narinder Kumar Olak and his son Sumit Olak, eminent businessmen from New Delhi.

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Representing Sardar Hari Singh Auluck, they attended the ceremony and distributed the cash awards and mementoes to the deserving students. Under the award scheme, the top three students of Class X were honoured with cash prizes of Rs 6,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. Similarly, the top three students of Class VIII received Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000, while the top three achievers of Class V were awarded Rs 1,000, Rs 700 and Rs 500, respectively, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

The School Management Committee expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Hari Singh Auluck for his decade-long generosity and unwavering commitment towards promoting quality education. The committee also conveyed sincere appreciation to Narinder Kumar Olak and Sumit Olak for travelling from New Delhi to grace the occasion and for presenting the awards.