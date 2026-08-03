DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kalyanpur school honours meritorious students with cash awards

Kalyanpur school honours meritorious students with cash awards

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:10 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Class X topper Heena being honoured by the chief guest and school staff during a function at Kalyanpur.
Advertisement

Master Gopal Singh Memorial Government High School, Kalyanpur celebrated its 11th annual prize distribution ceremony to honour the outstanding academic achievements of its students. The students of Class X, VIII and V delivered excellent results in the academic session 2025–26, bringing pride to the school through their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Advertisement

For the past ten consecutive years, Hari Singh Auluck from Canada has been encouraging academic excellence by sponsoring cash prizes and mementoes for meritorious students. His noble initiative has become a cherished tradition of the school, motivating students to strive for higher academic standards every year.

Advertisement

Continuing this inspiring tradition, the cash awards for this year’s ceremony were presented by the distinguished guests of honour Narinder Kumar Olak and his son Sumit Olak, eminent businessmen from New Delhi.

Advertisement

Representing Sardar Hari Singh Auluck, they attended the ceremony and distributed the cash awards and mementoes to the deserving students. Under the award scheme, the top three students of Class X were honoured with cash prizes of Rs 6,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. Similarly, the top three students of Class VIII received Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000, while the top three achievers of Class V were awarded Rs 1,000, Rs 700 and Rs 500, respectively, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

The School Management Committee expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Hari Singh Auluck for his decade-long generosity and unwavering commitment towards promoting quality education. The committee also conveyed sincere appreciation to Narinder Kumar Olak and Sumit Olak for travelling from New Delhi to grace the occasion and for presenting the awards.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts