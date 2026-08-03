Kamla Nehru College for Women welcomes new principal in Phagwara

Kamla Nehru College for Women, Phagwara, extended a gracious welcome to its newly appointed principal, Dr Kamini Sehgal, during an introductory programme held in the college seminar hall.

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The programme commenced with an introduction of Dr Kamini Sehgal by Dr Savinder Pal, director academics; Dr Ruminder Kaur, vice-principal; the teaching faculty; and the non-teaching staff, who presented her with a planter and a bouquet as tokens of respect and best wishes.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Savinder Pal, director academics expressed confidence that her leadership, rich academic experience and visionary outlook would contribute significantly to the continued growth, excellence and development of the institution. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Ruminder Kaur, vice-principal, who extended her best wishes to Dr Kamini Sehgal on assuming charge as principal of the institution.