Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 5

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today nabbed a girdawar/kanungo, posted at the Tehsil Office, Dasuya, in Hoshiarpur district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Sharing details here today, an official spokesperson for the VB said the suspect, Manjit Singh, had been arrested on the complaint of Rampal, a resident of Ucchi Bassi village in Hoshiarpur district.

He said Rampal lodged a complaint on the Anti-Corruption Action Line on June 21 stating that the official had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of mutation of a land.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, the VB police station, Jalandhar Range, today arrested the official for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the official at the VB police station, Jalandhar Range. Further investigations are underway in this regard.

