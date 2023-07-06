Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

Hoshiarpur, July 5
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today nabbed a girdawar/kanungo, posted at the Tehsil Office, Dasuya, in Hoshiarpur district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000.
Sharing details here today, an official spokesperson for the VB said the suspect, Manjit Singh, had been arrested on the complaint of Rampal, a resident of Ucchi Bassi village in Hoshiarpur district.
He said Rampal lodged a complaint on the Anti-Corruption Action Line on June 21 stating that the official had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of mutation of a land.
The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, the VB police station, Jalandhar Range, today arrested the official for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.
A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the official at the VB police station, Jalandhar Range. Further investigations are underway in this regard.
Plaint lodged
