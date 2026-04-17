Kanungo caught accepting Rs 33,000

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested kanungo Raman Kumar, posted at Circle Kathgarh, tehsil Balachaur, SBS Nagar, for accepting a bribe Rs 33,000.

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Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said the arrest had been made following a complaint lodged by a resident of SBS Nagar on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line portal. During the verification of this complaint, it was found that the court had ordered the demarcation of the complainant’s land, which was assigned to the accused Raman Kumar.

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He termed the work complicated and demanded Rs 80,000 as bribe. Of this, Rs 33,000 (Rs15,000 cash and Rs18,000 through online/QR codes) was taken as bribe from the complainant. Audio recording pertaining to the bribe along with online transaction details and other relevant evidence is available. In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused in Jalandhar.