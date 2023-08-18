Kanwarpreet is youngest judo champ

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Kanwarpreet Kaur, a promising student of Woodland Overseas School, became the official world record holder of being the ‘Youngest Champion in Judo’ for both junior and senior categories in Commonwealth Judo Championship at Port Elizabeth, South Africa, from August 2 to 6. Managing trustee of the school Mandeep Singh Gill congratulated Kanwarpreet Kaur.

#Hoshiarpur