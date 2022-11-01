 Kapur hockey tournament back after two years : The Tribune India

Kapur hockey tournament back after two years

Kapur hockey tournament back after two years

Kapur brothers, all between the age of 62 and 80, are keeping alive the memory of their parents by holding Sardar Balwant Singh Kapur Memorial Hockey Tournament every year. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

There is a reason for celebrations this year. Sardar Balwant Singh Kapur Memorial Hockey Tournament is going to be held after a lull of two years. The tournament starts on December 25 and will conclude on January 1.

The tournament attracts teams from across the country and this time teams from Orissa among other states are contacting the organisers too.

The tournament and Mata Parkash Kaur Cup are symbolic of togetherness of a family and a story of six brothers, all between the age of 62 and 80, who are keeping alive the memory of their parents for last several years.

The brothers have grown older, but their zeal to make the names of their parents shine has increased with each passing year.

When in today’s time, togetherness in a family seems like a dream, this family that is united by their parents’ memory. The brothers who are residing in various parts of the world find ways to gather at their ancestral home in Jalandhar at this time of the year.

Gursaran Singh Kapur, Harbhajan Singh, Manjit Singh, Manmohan Singh Kapur, Tirath Singh, and Hardeep Singh, are the brothers who have held the baton of the values and morals that were given by their parents to them to always stay connected.

Unfortunately, Manmohan Singh Kapur passed away a year ago, leaving a void in the family. Harbhajan Singh, while talking to The Tribune said his brother’’s presence would always be there and this year the tournament would be different because of his absence.

The Kapur’s started organising the Sardar Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament in 2004 and since then the tournament is going on. This is the

only tournament that gives the highest prize money to the winners.

After the death of their father, the brothers thought of doing something for keeping the memory of their father alive. So they started organising the tournament in 2004.After the death of their mother in 2008, Kapur brothers named the trophy after their mother’s name ie Mata Parkash Kaur Cup.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

4
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

5
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

6
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

7
Trending

'India ne marwa diya Pakistan ko': Shoaib Akhtar heartbroken over India's loss to South Africa

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

9
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

10
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM

PM Modi to visit Morbi today


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Government ends yoga classes today, cites no-go by Lieutenant Governor

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row