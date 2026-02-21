Kapurthala: 2 held with heroin, intoxicant tablets in separate NDPS operations

The Kapurthala Police on Saturday arrested two persons with heroin and intoxicant tablets from their possession.

In the first incident, a police party near Gurdwara Sant Sar, Subhanpur, noticed a young man, who allegedly became nervous on spotting the police party and threw a packet, before attempting to walk away.

Sensing suspicious behaviour, the police team immediately apprehended him. Upon questioning, the accused identified himself as Praveen Singh of Boot village.

During search, 6 grams of heroin were recovered after which he was taken into custody.

In another operation, a police party headed by ASI Darshan Singh, near Moto Tyre and Bathware, Sarabjit alias Sabi of Jamalpur village, Phagwara, was intercepted carrying 30 intoxicant tablets.

A case was registered, and he was arrested.

Both the accused have been arrested.