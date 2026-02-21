DT
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala: 2 held with heroin, intoxicant tablets in separate NDPS operations

Kapurthala: 2 held with heroin, intoxicant tablets in separate NDPS operations

Investigation is under way to ascertain the source of the contraband and any possible links in the narcotics supply chain

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:55 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Kapurthala Police on Saturday arrested two persons with heroin and intoxicant tablets from their possession.

In the first incident, a police party near Gurdwara Sant Sar, Subhanpur, noticed a young man, who allegedly became nervous on spotting the police party and threw a packet, before attempting to walk away.

Sensing suspicious behaviour, the police team immediately apprehended him. Upon questioning, the accused identified himself as Praveen Singh of Boot village.

During search, 6 grams of heroin were recovered after which he was taken into custody.

In another operation, a police party headed by ASI Darshan Singh, near Moto Tyre and Bathware, Sarabjit alias Sabi of Jamalpur village, Phagwara, was intercepted carrying 30 intoxicant tablets.

A case was registered, and he was arrested.

Both the accused have been arrested.

