Kapurthala administration restricts firecracker sale to designated sites

In view of the potential risks of noise pollution, fire incidents and loss of life associated with firecrackers and fireworks during Diwali, the Kapurthala district administration has designated specific locations for their sale and imposed a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers without a valid licence, as well as on the storage, sale and use of Chinese firecrackers.

Additional District Magistrate Shikha Bhagat has issued special orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Under the orders, the sale of firecrackers, fireworks and explosive materials is prohibited at any location other than the designated sites within the district.

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The administration has identified specific locations for firecracker sales in different subdivisions of Kapurthala district. In Kapurthala subdivision, the designated sites include the ground near Baba Peer Chaudhary and the ground near Baba Brahm Das on Nadala Road in Dhilwan.

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In Phagwara, the authorised locations are Akal Stadium in Satnampura, Dussehra Ground near Gol Chowk in Hadiabad, the New Vegetable Market on Hoshiarpur Road, the sports stadium at the Government Senior Secondary School on Old Post Office Road and Sohan Singh Banga Market on Palahi Road.

In Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision, firecracker sales will be permitted at the New Vegetable Market near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. In the Bholath subdivision, the designated sites include the Nagar Panchayat park near the Bein bridge, Sardar Balwant Singh Memorial Stadium in Nadala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park on Begowal Road.

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The orders make it clear that the purchase and sale of firecrackers at locations other than those specifically designated by the administration will not be permitted. The authorities have also directed the Municipal Corporation Commissioners of Kapurthala and Phagwara, along with the Executive Officer of Sultanpur Lodhi, to ensure that fire brigade services remain fully prepared to respond to any emergency throughout the festive period.

In another important measure aimed at public safety, the administration has imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers within a 100-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, educational institutions, courts and religious places, which have been designated as silence zones. The orders will remain in force from October 30 to November 9.