Kapurthala: Car destroyed in fire at NRI’s house, family alleges foul play

A fire broke out at the house of an NRI family in Khaira Bet village of Kapurthala last night, damaging an SUV parked inside the premises and several household items.

The family has suspected the involvement of certain persons, but the police have not so far substantiated the allegation.

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According to information, the house belongs to Kulwant Singh Khaira, son of nambardar Karnail Singh. The family has been living abroad for some time now.

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The fire reportedly broke out all of a sudden and spread rapidly, engulfing the car along with other household items. The intensity of the fire led to a loud sound when the car’s tyres reportedly burst.

Hearing the noise, the neighbours rushed to the spot and made efforts to control the blaze. The family living abroad was subsequently informed of the incident over the phone.

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Speaking to the media over the phone, Kulwant Singh claimed that he had an ongoing dispute with a local dera. He expressed apprehension that some persons associated with the dispute could have a role in the incident.

However, there is currently no independent or police confirmation establishing any such involvement. Kulwant Singh has urged the Punjab Government and the police to conduct a fair and thorough investigation.

Following information about the incident, a police team from the Fattu Dhingha police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police are examining the circumstances that led to the fire.