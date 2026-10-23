Kapurthala clinch gold in women’s football at state-level tournament

Kapurthala clinched the gold medal in the women’s 21-30 years category on the sixth day of the state-level football tournament being held under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 initiative of the Punjab Sports Department on Thursday. Patiala secured the silver medal, while Ludhiana won bronze.

District Sports Officer Surjit Singh said women footballers from districts across Punjab were participating in the tournament in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21-30 years and 31-40 years categories. The women’s competition is being held from October 22 to 23 at different venues.

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In the Under-17 category, Fatehgarh Sahib defeated Barnala 1-0 to enter the semi-finals. Mohali beat Kapurthala 2-0, while Malerkotla edged past Sri Muktsar Sahib 1-0 to secure semi-final berths. Moga also registered a 2-0 victory over Sangrur.

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In the Under-21 category, Gurdaspur defeated Sri Muktsar Sahib 4-2 to advance to the quarter-finals. Moga beat Hoshiarpur, while Amritsar registered a 1-0 win over Fatehgarh Sahib. Malerkotla defeated Mohali 3-0.

The sixth day concluded successfully with women’s matches across different age groups. The remaining finals in the women’s categories will be held on Friday, October 23.