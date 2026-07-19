Kapurthala cop caught in intoxicated state, probe under way

A video purportedly showing a policeman being caught by local residents in an allegedly intoxicated condition at Hamira village under Subhanpur police station has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action by the district police.

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The viral video is accompanied by claims that a syringe was also recovered from the spot. However, the police said these allegations are yet to be verified and are part of the ongoing investigation.

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SP (Detective) Harinder Singh said as soon as the viral video came to the notice of the Kapurthala SSP, immediate directions were issued to the Subhanpur police to take appropriate action. Acting on these instructions, the police rounded up the policeman without delay.

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The official is identified as Jatinderpal who is posted with the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police. He said the policeman has been subjected to a dope test to ascertain whether he had consumed any narcotic substance.

Referring to the claims regarding the recovery of a syringe, the SP said the matter is also under investigation. “It is a subject of inquiry whether the individual was consuming drugs or whether the syringe was merely lying near him. All aspects are being examined,” he said.

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Harinder Singh added that further action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law after the dope test report is received. Meanwhile, the police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.