DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala cop caught in intoxicated state, probe under way

Kapurthala cop caught in intoxicated state, probe under way

Dope test ordered

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 07:10 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The cop caught by locals.
Advertisement

A video purportedly showing a policeman being caught by local residents in an allegedly intoxicated condition at Hamira village under Subhanpur police station has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action by the district police.

Advertisement

The viral video is accompanied by claims that a syringe was also recovered from the spot. However, the police said these allegations are yet to be verified and are part of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

SP (Detective) Harinder Singh said as soon as the viral video came to the notice of the Kapurthala SSP, immediate directions were issued to the Subhanpur police to take appropriate action. Acting on these instructions, the police rounded up the policeman without delay.

Advertisement

The official is identified as Jatinderpal who is posted with the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police. He said the policeman has been subjected to a dope test to ascertain whether he had consumed any narcotic substance.

Referring to the claims regarding the recovery of a syringe, the SP said the matter is also under investigation. “It is a subject of inquiry whether the individual was consuming drugs or whether the syringe was merely lying near him. All aspects are being examined,” he said.

Advertisement

Harinder Singh added that further action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law after the dope test report is received. Meanwhile, the police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts