Kapurthala cops, mining officials to work jointly 24x7

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and SSP Rajpal Singh reviewed the working of the District Mineral foundation.

In a meeting held today, which was attended by ADCs, SDMs and others officials from various departments, the Deputy Commissioner said the district mineral plan had already been approved, and there’s a need for effective investigation and prosecution for fighting the crime regulated under the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, 1957.

To save the precious lives of people, the overloading from brick kilns would not be allowed at any cost, he said, asking mining officials to ensure all brick kilns followed the instructions. Meanwhile, Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh said to check illegal mining, joint teams of police and mining officials to be formed in the district which would be active.

Prominent amongst those present in the meeting included ADC (G) Sagar Setia, ADC (D) Parmjit kaur , Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Chandrajoti, Kapurthala SDM Lal Vishwash Bains , Bholath SDM Sanjeev Sharma and Phagwara SDM Amardeep singh, besides official from the various department.