Kapurthala court discharges 3 cops in 2023 Dhillon brothers suicide case

A local court has discharged three police officials, including a former SHO, in the 2023 Dhillon brothers suicide case, holding that the offence of abetment of suicide was not made out against them.

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Additional Sessions Judge Gurmeet Tiwana discharged then SHO Navdeep Singh, ASI Balwinder Kumar and Constable Jagjit Kaur in connection with the case. Inspector Navdeep Singh had earlier faced dismissal from service following the incident.

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Jalandhar-based Manavjit Singh Dhillon (40) and his younger brother Jashanbir Singh Dhillon (36) had jumped into the Beas from the Goindwal bridge on August 17, 2023, following allegations of severe humiliation and harassment by the police personnel at Police Station Division No. 1 in Jalandhar.

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Manavjit had gone to the police station with a friend whose sister was involved in a matrimonial dispute. An FIR had been lodged on September 3, 2023, at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station under Sections 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC. The accused had moved applications, seeking their discharge from the case.

According to the case record, Jashanbir Singh first jumped into the river after leaving his turban on the bridge wall. Manavjit allegedly jumped in an attempt to save him, but both drowned. Jashanbir’s body was recovered weeks later downstream and identified through his clothes, shoes, belt and other belongings. DNA samples were collected during the investigation, but the report was inconclusive due to the deteriorated condition of the samples. The FSL report attributed the death to asphyxia caused by drowning.

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In the court, advocate Rajeev Puri, appearing for the accused, argued that there was no evidence showing that the police officials had abetted Jashanbir Singh’s suicide. The defence submitted that Jashanbir had no direct interaction with the accused police officials.

The DNA report, call detail records and other circumstances emerging from the investigation were taken into account. The prosecution had opposed the discharge application but the court maintained that the ingredients of the offence of abetment of suicide were not established. It, therefore, held that there was insufficient ground to proceed further against the accused.

The court observed that merely because a person commits suicide following a particular incident, it cannot automatically be concluded that those involved in the preceding action had abetted the suicide. For an offence of abetment of suicide, there must be evidence of the accused having the requisite intention and playing a positive role that instigated or encouraged the deceased to take his own life.

The court noted that Jashanbir Singh had no direct contact with the accused officials. He had come to the police station and was allegedly distressed after witnessing the action taken against his brother. However, the prosecution material did not establish a clear link between any specific act of the accused and direct instigation of Jashanbir’s suicide.

The court further observed that even if the police action against Manavjit Singh was considered improper, remedies such as approaching the senior police authorities or pursuing other legal measures were available. Criminal liability for abetment of suicide, the court held, could not be fastened on police officials merely because a person became deeply distressed over action taken against a relative and subsequently committed suicide.