Kapurthala DC calls for timely completion of Smart City works

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Thursday carried out an extensive on-site inspection of various development works under the Smart City Project in the Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision.

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He directed the officials concerned to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality.

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Accompanied by Kapurthala Improvement Trust Chairman and Arjuna Awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema, SDM Jasjit Singh, PWD Executive Engineer Vishal Jangral, officials from Sewerage Board, PEDA, Education Department, Municipal Council and other departments, the DC reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects across the town.

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Inspecting the construction work at the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), the DC directed PWD officials to expedite the project so that it is completed within the stipulated timeframe. Officials informed him that 65 per cent of the work has been completed and the pending work is expected to be finished within the next three months.

At the Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), he instructed the officials concerned to complete the construction of two classrooms at the earliest as classes are already underway in the school.

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The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed operation and maintenance of a sewage treatment plant and discussed measures to improve its efficiency.

He assessed the progress of a solar power plant being installed at the facility and directed PEDA officials to submit a detailed progress report. Later, the DC visited Jabbowal Rural Institute of Technology to review pending development works. He inspected the sites of multipurpose sports stadium and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and asked officials to speed up the pace of the projects. The Municipal Council has identified sites for installation of CCTVs cameras.

The DC directed MC officials to identify a suitable site for establishing a public library to promote educational and cultural activities in the town. He added that the district administration is committed to ensuring the timely completion of all Smart City projects and providing modern infrastructure to residents. He emphasised that regular monitoring of development works is being carried out to maintain quality standards and accelerate the pace of execution so that the benefits of these projects reach public without any delay.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials to submit utilisation certificates of the accomplished works as soon as possible.