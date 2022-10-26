Kapurthala DC celebrates Diwali with jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 25

Diwali was celebrated by Kapurthala jail inmates along with the jail staff on Monday. Shabad Kirtan, songs and bhangra items were performed by inmates during the celebrations.

They (inmates) were taken by surprise when Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, also danced and performed bhangra along with them. Sweets were also distributed to as many as 3,620 inmates on this occasion.

There is a special radio for the inmates by the name ‘Radio Ujala’ that was set up by the state government which is a big source of entertainment for the inmates, as they can send requests of their choice of songs which they would like to be listened to on the radio. As per the information, there are around 300 requests on a daily basis which are sent by the inmates. Also, to showcase their talent, any inmate can come and sing on the radio too. It keeps on working for around 1 3-14 hours. There is a data of 5000 songs that are played.

The Deputy Commisioner also addressed the inmates through radio wherein he asked them to maintain discipline. The inmates could listen to him through numerous speakers that are installed at various points of the jail. Sarangal also listened to the problems faced by inmates and assured them to solve the issues as soon as possible.

The Deputy Commissioner greeted the inmates and said the district administration will provide full assistance to make the central jail a modern one in the state. At the end of the program, there was a wave of happiness among the prisoners and the prisoners thanked the jail administration for the celebration.

