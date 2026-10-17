Prepare plan in 2 months to combat drug abuse: Kapurthala DC to officials

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Thursday directed officials of various departments to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the next two months, with special focus on drug hotspot villages. He held marathon meetings with the officers to chalk out a comprehensive strategy and time-bound roadmap to eliminate the drug menace from Kapurthala district under the Punjab Government’s flagship campaign, Yudh Nasheya Virudh.

He said that the campaign must go beyond enforcement and focus on addressing the social and economic factors that make individuals vulnerable to substance abuse. The roadmap would involve police, health, education, sports, rural development and panchayats, as well as the Municipal Corporation and other relevant departments, to ensure that interventions reached every targeted village at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said that the police and civil administration would work in close coordination to strengthen surveillance and enforcement in identified hotspot areas. Installation of CCTV cameras would be taken up to improve monitoring, while better street lighting would be ensured to enhance public safety and discourage unlawful activities. The concerned departments were asked to identify priority locations and undertake the necessary groundwork for these interventions.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need to channel the energy of young people into constructive activities, he directed the Sports Department and other concerned agencies to develop playgrounds and organise sports tournaments in hotspot villages. He said that greater participation in sports would help engage young people in healthy activities, promote discipline and teamwork, and provide them with positive alternatives to drugs.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed the importance of rehabilitation, counselling and economic empowerment in the fight against drugs. He directed the concerned departments to facilitate counselling and skill development training for individuals affected by drug abuse and explore suitable employment and livelihood opportunities for them and their families.

Advertisement

He further called for extensive awareness activities involving educational institutions, village panchayats, community representatives and other stakeholders. He said that families and society had a crucial role to play in preventing drug abuse, encouraging affected individuals to seek help and supporting their recovery. He directed all departments to work with a clear timeline and ensure regular monitoring of the initiatives undertaken in the identified villages

During meetings with all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and heads of various departments, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kler, called for coordinated and sustained efforts to tackle the drug menace.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Yudh Nasheya Virudh was an ambitious campaign of the Punjab Government aimed at steering the youth away from drugs and eradicating the stigma associated with drug abuse in the state.