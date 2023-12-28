Kapurthala DC directs officials to increase awareness on SC/ST Act

Kapurthala, December 27
Emphasising the need to create more awareness on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act at grassroots-level, DC Capt Karnail Singh directed officials concerned to organise seminars and workshops at subdivision levels to provide information to people about the Act.
While holding meeting of the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, the DC asked officials to ensure completion of investigation and filing of chargesheets in the cases under the Act.
He also directed them to ensure effective implementation of the sections of Amendment Act, 2015, to get justice delivered to the victims and their families in a time-bound manner.
Chargesheets in cases of rape and murder should also be filed well within time, he said. The SC/ST Act stipulates legal action in case of atrocities against persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes communities by the persons of non-SC communities.
The district administration has so far disbursed compensation to the tune of Rs 21 lakh to victims in cases related to the Act. The District Attorney told the DC that as many as 22 cases are under prosecution in different courts.
Capt Karnail also directed officials to disburse requisite compensation to affected persons in stipulated time frame in approved cases.
He also urged the members of the committee to bring atrocities cases to the knowledge of authorities concerned, if they happen to come across any. District Attorney Chetna Gill, Sub-Inspector Kanti Rani, District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer Harpal Singh and others were present at the meeting.
