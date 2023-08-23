Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 22

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh today constituted a committee in all sub-divisions under the SDMs concerned to assess weak points in the embankments.

The committee has been asked to hold physical inspections of all sites personally and propose the requisite measures in a detailed report to be submitted within next 15 days.

Committee members Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh stated that the committee would comprise of SDMs as chairman, while Executive Engineer of the PWD, Executive Engineer of the Drainage Department and Executive Engineer of the Mandi Board would be the members.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh said SDMs would lead the committee in their respective areas so as to get the actual report since they, along with members, would make personal visit to the sites to be strengthened or widened in view of heavy flow of water.

The committee has been mandated to visit all roads, including culverts and bridges, so that necessary steps could be suggested to ensure smooth flow of water on roads. He said wherever culverts/small bridges were required, the committee would propose the construction by giving complete details of measurement and location of the site.

Pertinently, the committee is tasked to provide details for seamless flow of the Beas waters within the dhussi bandh. It was also apprised that the flow of water in the Beas was 2.53 lakh cusecs and it is expected that it could be around 3 lakh cusec so necessary steps are to be suggested in this regard.

