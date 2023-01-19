Kapurthala DC forms panels to stop sale of Chinese string

Jalandhar, January 18
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today issued an order to prevent the sale, storage and use of Chinese kite string (China ‘dor’) in Kapurthala district. The DC informed that sub-divisional committees had been formed so that the use of Chinese string could be effectively stopped.
The DC said that SDMs of four sub-divisions will be the chairmen of these committees while the respective DSPs, BDPOs, Secretary, Municipal Corporation/Environmental engineers, Punjab Pollution Control Board or its representatives will work in the capacity of its members.
Sarangal said the sale, storage and use of Chinese string has already been banned and these committees will be responsible for implementing the orders in a more effective manner. He asked the chairmen of the committees to endeavor to implement the order with immediate effect and send a daily report in this regard.
