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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala: DC hands over draft electoral rolls to political parties

Kapurthala: DC hands over draft electoral rolls to political parties

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 01:20 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Thursday handed over the draft electoral rolls published under the special summary revision (SSR) to representatives of political parties in the district, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

During the meeting, the DC handed over the rolls for all four Assembly constituencies of the district — Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara and Bholath. The DC said the period for filing claims and objections began today and continue till December 11.

The claims and objections received during this period would be disposed of by December 28, while the final publication of the electoral rolls would be carried out on January 4.

He said as per the qualifying date of January 1, Bholath has 1,20,643 voters, including 61,388 male and 59,254 female voters. Kapurthala has 1,30,991 voters, including 67,130 male and 63,851 female voters; Sultanpur Lodhi 1,39,813 voters, comprising 73,173 male and 66,640 female, while Phagwara has 1,69,608 voters, including 87,405 male and 82,192 female.

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The DC also appealed to voters to ensure that their names are included in the rolls.

He encouraged eligible citizens to register themselves as voters by submitting Form-6 through the Election Commission of India’s official voter services portal at voters.eci.gov.in.

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