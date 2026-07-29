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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala DC invokes emergency powers to restore sanitation services amid workers' strike

Kapurthala DC invokes emergency powers to restore sanitation services amid workers' strike

EOs directed to arrange immediate lifting of garbage, Health Department instructed to intensify anti-larval measures, fogging and disinfection

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:11 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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To prevent a public health crisis following the suspension of work by Safai Karamcharis in five urban local bodies, Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal has invoked emergency powers under Sections 233 and 234 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911, directing immediate alternative arrangements for sanitation services.

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The orders apply to the Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats of Sultanpur Lodhi, Begowal, Bholath, Nadala and Dhilwan, where the disruption in sanitation services has led to the accumulation of garbage.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the ongoing monsoon has heightened the risk of water-borne and vector-borne diseases, while clogged drains and unhygienic conditions could further aggravate the situation. Describing it as a public health emergency, he directed the Executive Officers (EOs) of the urban local bodies concerned to ensure the immediate lifting, transportation and scientific disposal of accumulated waste.

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The EOs have been asked to engage contractual agencies, outsource manpower, hire vehicles and machinery, or deploy staff from other departments to restore sanitation services without delay. They have also been directed to prioritise cleaning operations at hospitals, dispensaries, schools, markets, bus stands, water bodies, drains and other sensitive, high-footfall areas.

To strengthen preventive health measures, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the Civil Surgeon and the District Health Officer to coordinate with the EOs for anti-larval operations, fogging, disinfection and chlorination in vulnerable locations. Health authorities have also been asked to ensure adequate stocks of medicines and maintain emergency medical preparedness.

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The expenditure on the emergency sanitation arrangements will be met from the Municipal Funds of the respective Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. Officials have been directed to maintain proper records and accounts of all expenditure for post-facto ratification.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi, along with the Executive Officers of the affected urban local bodies, to submit daily reports on garbage clearance, areas covered and any operational issues. The emergency orders will remain in force until normal sanitation services are restored or until further directions are issued.

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