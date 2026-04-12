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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala DC orders flood preparedness, warns against lapses

Kapurthala DC orders flood preparedness, warns against lapses

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:25 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Akash Bansal directed all departments to ensure advance preparedness to deal with any possible flood situation, warning that any negligence in flood prevention measures will not be tolerated.

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The directions were issued during a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex with officials from various departments. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that concerned officers will be held personally responsible for any lapse in flood management arrangements.

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He instructed all departments to make necessary preparations at their level in advance so that no difficulty arises in case of an emergency. He also directed officials to identify flood-prone areas beforehand and ensure that all preventive measures are put in place. The Deputy Commissioner asked municipal and sewerage department officials to keep pumps ready for draining out water in urban areas during heavy rainfall and to ensure proper cleaning of drainage systems.

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He further directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to form teams of doctors and make prior arrangements for medicines to handle any health-related issues during a flood situation.

The District Food and Supply controller was instructed to ensure adequate arrangements of food and essential supplies for affected people so that assistance can be provided without delay if required.

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