Kapurthala DC orders girdawari to assess losses

Phagwara, July 27
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh on Thursday ordered a special girdwari to assess the loss due to the floods.
The loss estimated by patwaris would be examined by the kannugo, followed by circle revenue officer and then by the SDM concerned. The report has to be submitted within a week so that relief could be extended at the earliest.
Besides, the DC will do a random checking and keep an hawk eye on entire process through satellite using the services of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana.
