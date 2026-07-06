Kapurthala DC orders on-campus boarding for school buses

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Akash Bansal on Monday directed all private schools in the district to ensure that students board and alight from school buses only within their campuses.

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He also instructed schools not to park buses on roadsides, warning that such practices increase the risk of road accidents and cause traffic congestion.

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The DC said the district administration had received reports that some schools were allowing students to board and disembark outside school premises while buses remained parked along public roads.

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Besides posing a serious safety risk to students, the practice also leads to traffic jams and inconvenience to the public. He said these directions should be treated as a matter of utmost urgency and warned that no negligence or laxity in their implementation would be tolerated.