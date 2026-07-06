DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala DC orders on-campus boarding for school buses

Kapurthala DC orders on-campus boarding for school buses

Buses to be parked inside schools' campuses

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:31 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal .
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Akash Bansal on Monday directed all private schools in the district to ensure that students board and alight from school buses only within their campuses.

Advertisement

He also instructed schools not to park buses on roadsides, warning that such practices increase the risk of road accidents and cause traffic congestion.

Advertisement

The DC said the district administration had received reports that some schools were allowing students to board and disembark outside school premises while buses remained parked along public roads.

Advertisement

Besides posing a serious safety risk to students, the practice also leads to traffic jams and inconvenience to the public. He said these directions should be treated as a matter of utmost urgency and warned that no negligence or laxity in their implementation would be tolerated.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts