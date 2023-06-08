Kapurthala DC starts helpline for sr citizens

Our Correspondent

Phagwara ,June 7

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has launched the “Elder Line-14567 “a helpline number to resolve complaints related to senior citizens across the district. It will facilitate senior citizens to address their issues related to social security from 8 am to 8 pm.

He said senior citizens across the district would be able to contact on toll free helpline “14567” for any complaint. The helpline will provide information about elderly care, old-age home activities and any legal assistance, suggestions regarding pension matters.

The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development to create awareness among the people about this helpline . The Deputy Commissioner said the government was taking necessary initiatives to implement the welfare schemes for elderly in true spirit and manner.