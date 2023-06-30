Kapurthala DC takes stock of flood control arrangements

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh today visited Dhussi Bandhs on the banks of Beas in Kapurthala, Dhilwan and Sultanpur Lodhi areas and reviews flood prevention arrangements in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

The Deputy Commissioner said the situation in the district was completely under control but as a precaution, the district administration has issued instructions to all the departmental officials to stay alert and ensure necessary arrangements. He said that continuous monitoring was being done on the water level of Beas.

He also inspected the strengthening of Dhusi embankment at Dera Hari Singh and the work of stone studs being installed to prevent the river from eroding the land at some places in addition to Lakh Verhiyaan at Sultanpur Lodhi and Mand Baupur.

Apart from this, the Goindwal Sahib Bridge over the Beas River was also inspected so that any kind of obstruction in the flow of water can be removed in advance.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to speedily complete the work of strengthening the weak spots identified on the Dhusi bandh under the flood prevention arrangements. Apart from this, the irrigation department was instructed to give a report on the daily basis regarding the release of water from the Pong Dam and the water flowing in the river.

He also directed the officials to complete the arrangement of sacks, soil to deal with any untoward situation and if necessary, verify in advance the government buildings, temples, religious places etc. for the accommodation of the affected people so that people can be shifted to safe places immediately.

Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration has prepared an action plan related to natural disaster management under which relief operations have also been outlined.

He added that the concerned SDMs, Revenue Department, Irrigation and Drains Department should jointly establish the best coordination so that immediate action can be implemented as required.

During his visit, he also interacted with the farmers of Mand region and issued instructions to the concerned SDMs for immediate solution to resolve the problems mentioned by them.

All the officials of SDMs, Irrigation and Drainage Department were also present with him.