Kapurthala DC tightens noose around pvt schools

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday directed all private schools to prominently display the contact details of the District Control Room and his email ID to facilitate parents and students in registering complaints related to admission, school fee, uniforms and books.

Presiding over a meeting of the district-level Fee Regulatory Committee, the DC said all private schools must prominently display the District Control Room number (01822-233777) and the email ID dc.kpr@punjab.gov.in at visible locations so that parents, students and other stakeholders can conveniently register their grievances.

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He directed the schools to display the complaint details near the main entrance gate, on schools’ notice boards, outside the principal’s room and on the official websites of the schools. The initiative would ensure greater transparency and provide parents and students with an accessible mechanism for raising their concerns.

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The DC said the directions must be implemented in letter and spirit, adding that special teams of the Education Department would conduct surprise inspections of private schools to verify compliance. Any lapse in following the directions would be viewed seriously, he added.

The DC further directed the department to carry out random inspections to ensure that the institutions are strictly adhering to the directions issued by the government regarding school fee regulations. The teams would also examine the balance-sheets and other relevant financial records submitted by the schools to ensure transparency and compliance with the norms. He emphasised that schools must adhere to the government’s directions regarding fee and should not resort to any unauthorised increase in fee. The inspection mechanism, he said, would help ensure that the interests of stusdents and parents are adequately protected.

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The DC also instructed all private schools to upload their complete and updated fee structure on the e-Punjab Portal within the stipulated timeline, in accordance with the directions of the Punjab Education Department.

The DC said the district administration was committed to protecting the interests of students and parents and ensuring transparency, accountability and fairness in the functioning of educational institutions. He urged all schools to extend cooperation to the department and strictly comply with the directions issued by the government and district administration.

DEO Mamta Bajaj, Deputy DEO Rajesh Kumar, DCFA Kuldeep Kumar, LA Harvinder Kaur, advocate Harpreet Kaur Kapoor and others were also present in the meeting.