Kapurthala DC visits villages

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, December 2

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal started physical verification of development works in villages under Phagwara block to ensure proper utilisation of funds released by the Punjab government for such works in villages.

The physical verification of development works was started from Nadala and Dhilwan on November 18.

At Manak village, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the works like concrete roads, streets, water supply, sewerage, construction of stadium and functioning of Sewa Kendra.

He also listened to the problems faced by the villagers and issued necessary instructions to officials to solve them on the spot. Sarangal also visited the government school of the village and checked the quality of Mid-day meal by eating it himself.

The Deputy Commissioner examined the development works completed with the funds released under the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, Punjab Nirman Programme, Smart Village Campaign 1 and 2.

He said the the ongoing development works in the villages should be done as per the norms prescribed under CSR (Common Schedule of Rate)”.

He also asked the officials to visit the site of the development works every week to inspect them to ensure the timely completion of the works as well as the quality of the work. He said any kind of negligence in development work will not be tolerated at all.