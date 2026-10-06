Kapurthala DC warns banks against delay in government scheme loans

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday warned banks against causing “unnecessary inconvenience” to the people while processing and disbursing loans under various government-sponsored schemes.

He directed banks to ensure that eligible beneficiaries received the benefits within the prescribed timelines, and made it clear that strict action would be taken against banks found responsible for unnecessary delays or withholding of eligible loan cases.

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Presiding over a meeting of the District Consultative Committee, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of credit-linked government schemes and took serious note of delays being faced by beneficiaries in obtaining loans despite their applications having been approved by banks.

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The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that several applications submitted by street vendors under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme had already been approved by banks, but the sanctioned loan amounts had not been disbursed to the beneficiaries.

He directed the bank officials concerned to ensure that all such eligible cases were processed and disbursed without further delay.

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Reviewing the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the Deputy Commissioner said 74 loan applications pertaining to goldsmiths and cobblers were pending, and ordered the officials concerned to take necessary action for expeditious disposal of these cases so that eligible beneficiaries could avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner further asked banks to adopt a beneficiary-oriented approach while implementing various government loan schemes. He said the purpose of these schemes was to provide timely financial assistance to eligible individuals, small entrepreneurs, street vendors, artisans and other beneficiaries, and unnecessary delays could defeat the very objective of such initiatives.

Taking serious note of the absence of District Coordinating Officers of many banks from the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner told the Lead District Manager to bring the matter to the notice of the higher authorities of the banks concerned. He said the participation of senior bank officials in such review meetings was essential for effective monitoring of government schemes and timely resolution of issues being faced by beneficiaries. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Lead District Manager and the other bank officials concerned to maintain close monitoring of pending loan applications and ensure that cases were disposed of within the stipulated timelines.

Emphasising that banks had an important role in supporting livelihood generation and self-employment initiatives, the Deputy Commissioner said eligible beneficiaries should not be deprived due to lack of coordination. He directed officials to ensure transparency, prompt disposal of applications and strict adherence to the guidelines of the respective schemes.