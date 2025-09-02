Kapurthala district administration issues advisory amid rising water levels

The District Administration Kapurthala has issued an advisory for the people in view of the continuous heavy rain and rising water level in the Beas and Kali Bein rivers. The advisory appeals to the public to avoid going towards the river and the adjacent Dhussi Bandh to prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal, emphasized that the safety of life is the priority of the administration. "The safety of people and property is the priority of the administration, due to which the advisory has been issued," Panchal said.

The administration is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the people.

Advertisement

The public has been urged to follow the advisory and exercise caution during this period.