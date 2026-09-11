Kapurthala district administration steps up road safety measures to prevent accidents

Taking a major step towards strengthening road safety and preventing accidents, Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Thursday directed all departments concerned to undertake immediate corrective measures at identified black spots and accident-prone zones across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, the Deputy Commissioner directed all executing agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), PWD (B&R) and other departments, to ensure coordinated and timely action to make roads safer for commuters.

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He said wherever permanent engineering solutions were yet to be implemented, necessary interim safety measures, including warning display boards, reflective markings and white lines, should be put in place immediately to alert commuters and minimise the risk of accidents. He stressed that all departments must adopt a proactive approach towards road safety and ensure timely implementation of corrective measures at vulnerable locations.

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Bansal also directed the NHAI to pay special attention to road safety arrangements along stretches affected by the ongoing construction of the Delhi-Katra Expressway in the district. He called for proper signage, road markings, barricading and other necessary safety measures at construction sites, diversions and other vulnerable points to ensure safety and convenience of commuters.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the implementation of various road safety and public welfare initiatives, including the Prime Minister – Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM-RAHAT) Scheme, Rah-Veer Scheme (Good Samaritan Scheme), Victim Compensation Scheme and Farishte Scheme.

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He directed departments concerned to intensify awareness campaigns to ensure that maximum people were made aware of these initiatives and could avail themselves of the benefits and assistance available under them. He also reviewed the action being taken against school buses found violating prescribed road safety norms.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with all prescribed safety regulations by school bus operators and take appropriate action against violations.

Stressing on the need for coordinated efforts, the Bansal called upon all stakeholders to work jointly to ensure that highways and roads remained safe, smooth and convenient for commuters. He reiterated that the district administration was committed to strengthening road safety infrastructure, preventing accidents and protecting precious lives.

Those present at the meeting were RTO Harkaram Singh, PWD Executive Engineer Vishal Jangral and other officials.