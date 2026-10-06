Kapurthala engineer caught red-handed taking bribe of Rs 30,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has caught Sub-Divisional Engineer Agamjot Singh, posted at the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Kapurthala, red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the VB, said the accused has been arrested on a complaint lodged by a sub-divisional clerk posted at the department in Kapurthala.

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He said the complainant was transferred by the accused SDE to the water supply scheme at village Chakkoki, Kapurthala, on October 5. As the place of posting was situated at a distance from his residence, he requested the accused for cancellation of his transfer.

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Amarinder Singh, fitter helper and colleague of the complainant, informed him that the SDE had demanded Rs 1,25,000 for stopping the transfer. The conversation regarding the demand of illegal gratification was recorded by Amarinder on his mobile phone. Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Range, Jalandhar.

Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the first installment of Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The currency has been recovered.

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A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station range, Jalandhar, and further investigation into this case is under progress.