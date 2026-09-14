Kapurthala farmer replaces urea with dairy slurry in paddy fields

For farmer Sukhjinder Singh of Mahabalipur village in Sultanpur Lodhi, sustainable farming is not just an idea, but a practice he has been following on his farm for years.

Singh, who cultivates around 12 acres, has stopped using urea on a significant portion of his paddy crop this season and instead relied on slurry generated from the dairy farm he owns. A progressive farmer, Singh says the results have encouraged him to continue with the practice.

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He also runs a dairy farm with around 50 cattle. The farm has a ‘gobar’ gas plant, which generates energy used to meet the electricity requirements of his home and farm.

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Besides paddy and other crops, Singh has also taken up dragon fruit cultivation, adding another dimension to his farming activities.

This paddy season, Singh cultivated the PR 126 variety on eight acres. On five acres, he did not use urea and relied on dairy slurry instead.

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“I can see that the paddy without urea is doing very well, better than the crop where urea was used. I will continue with this practice because we are seeing very good results,” Singh said. Sukhwinder Singh has also stayed away from paddy stubble burning since 2014, making crop residue management another important part of his farming practices.

Agriculture Development Officer Jaspal Singh said the farmer was initially hesitant about cultivating the crop without conventional fertiliser inputs.

“He was initially reluctant to grow the crop without any ‘khaad’ (fertiliser). I asked him not to use it, and now that he is seeing the yield, he is very happy with the results,” Jaspal Singh said.

The farmer said he remained in touch with the Agriculture Department throughout the process and that Jaspal Singh guided him on the farming practices.

This farmer believes that the key to success in both crop and dairy farming lies in adopting the right methods and making the best use of available resources.

“It is very important to understand that the way farming is done has to be correct,” he said.

His approach of combining dairy farming with crop cultivation, using cattle slurry as a farm input, generating energy through a gobar gas plant and avoiding stubble burning is an example of how farmers can integrate different agricultural activities to reduce dependence on external inputs while managing farm waste productively, said Jaspal Singh.