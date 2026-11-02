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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala farmer, son carve niche in vegetable nurseries, seed production

Kapurthala farmer, son carve niche in vegetable nurseries, seed production

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Paramjit Singh at his vegetable nursery in Kapurthala.
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Paramjit Singh of Bhagatpur village in Kapurthala district transformed his family’s traditional wheat and paddy farming into a vegetable nursery business. Now, alongside his son Lovepreet Singh, an MSc in Horticulture from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, he has ventured into seed production.

Until 1998, Paramjit Singh’s family primarily cultivated wheat and paddy. However, keen to explore opportunities beyond conventional farming, he began visiting the PAU to learn about alternative agricultural practices and acquire knowledge about vegetable cultivation and nursery management.

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His efforts eventually led to the establishment of a vegetable nursery spread across three acres, where the family now raises saplings of various vegetables. “I wanted to do something different from traditional farming. So, I started visiting PAU regularly, learning about various agricultural practices and gaining knowledge. Today, we provide saplings of several vegetables, including cauliflower, onion, cabbage and brinjal, through our nursery,” Paramjit said.

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Recalling the initial challenges, he said his decision to move away from wheat and paddy cultivation was not immediately understood by his family. “My father and other family members, who were traditionally engaged in wheat and paddy cultivation, would often question why I kept travelling to different places when I had not even started anything. But once the business took shape and became profitable, everyone gradually accepted the idea,” he said.

Paramjit was also honoured by the then Deputy Commissioner in 2014 for his contribution to the field. He said his family members were among the early farmers in the region to take up vegetable nursery cultivation. Taking the initiative a step further, his son Lovepreet Singh has also joined, bringing his academic expertise in horticulture. An MSc in Horticulture from PAU, Lovepreet is focusing on seed production and the development of new hybrid varieties.

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Explaining their work, Lovepreet said the family is involved in breeding and developing new hybrids through controlled pollination and is also undertaking seed production. “We have been working on a project involving chilli. Seeds are sold to farmers through distributors,” he said.

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