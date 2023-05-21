 Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases : The Tribune India

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

KMSC members hold a sit-in outside the Nakodar police station. Photo:Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 20

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Saturday held a dharna outside the Nakodar police station in Jalandhar against the increasing theft incident in the area and alleging the lack of action against thieves, rather in turn the booking of farmers and labourers in false cases.

Farmers also demanded the withdrawal of a case against Ranjit Singh who allegedly tore the uniform of a policeman. Terming it a false case, they demanded withdrawal of the FIR.

Speaking at the dharna, district president Salwinder Singh Jania alleged, “The police’s action against thieves committing crimes in the region is lackadaisical. Rather farmers and labourers are being booked in false cases instead of the real culprits being caught. The incidents if thefts in the area are constantly increasing. Wires are stolen off the motors of farmers. Passersby and commuters are robbed and attacked. Drugs are thriving in the region. But the police is a silent spectator to all this.”

Singh further alleged, “A man has been booked for tearing the uniform of a cop in a 2021 case, which is a false allegation. In the same case, a police team also raided the man’s home and took away his belongings. We just want justice in this case which was filed in the Nakodar city police station. There are other cases in other area police stations too. Today two SHOs and a DSP have met us on the issue and ensured a meeting with the SSP on May 23. We await justice from the police.”

KMSC district (Kapurthala) president Sarwan Singh Baupur, said, “Farmers are a harried lot and the people of the area need justice. We demand the immediate withdrawal of false cases against people who have been unnecessarily targeted.”

SHO of the Nakodar city police station, Sukhdev Singh said, “The farmers have only mentioned one ‘wrong’ case filed in 2021, to us. They want it withdrawn. A meeting of theirs with the SSP has been scheduled for May 23. Further update on the issue can only be given after the meeting.”

Don’t book us in false cases

The police’s action against thieves committing crimes in the region is lackadaisical. Rather farmers and labourers are being booked in false cases. Drug trade is also thriving in the region, but cops are a mute spectator to all this. — Salwinder Singh Jania, KMSC district prez

