Kapurthala fest ends with clarion call to preserve heritage

The Kapurthala Heritage Festival-2025, organised by the government’s Tourism Department and District Administration at Guru Nanak Stadium, concluded on Saturday night, showcasing the rich culture of Punjab, particularly Kapurthala’s heritage.

Over the span of three days, a large number of people at Guru Nanak Stadium enjoyed a variety of cultural performances, including bhangra, giddha, sammi, dhadi kala, boliyan, poetry recitations and stand-up comedy along with performances by renowned singers Kanwar Grewal, Mohammad Irshad and Meet Kaur.

The festival featured Punjab’s music, dance, handicrafts and traditional cuisine, which remained a major attraction for attendees. Additionally, local artistes and artisans got an opportunity to showcase their talents, further enhancing the significance of the heritage festival.

On the concluding evening, popular singer Prabh Gill captivated the audience with his soulful songs, making them dance to tunes like "dholna, pyaar tere da asar, tainu main milgi, taarian de desh, ik reejh and naina," providing wholesome entertainment.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal stated, “The primary objective of this heritage festival was to connect people with Punjab’s rich heritage and culture, an endeavour in which the government’s efforts have succeeded” .

He added, “Not only the heritage festival highlights Kapurthala’s rich legacy, but it also explored immense possibilities for promoting tourism in Kapurthala.”

Panchal thanked the officials and employees who had been on duty for the past week, ensuring the event’s success as well as the large number of people who attended the festival.

Earlier, students from Hindu Kanya College presents folk dances and songs, while Lyallpur Khalsa College showcased traditional attire. Anand College of Engineering and Management performed a choreography and students from Government College, Kapurthala, presented a group song.

People at large have hailed the government for organising the heritage festival to showcase Kapurthala’s legacy and culture as such events help the younger generation to connect with rich heritage.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, said, “it was for the first time he had witnessed such a festival in Kapurthala”.

The Deputy Commissioner facilitated the singer Prabh Gill, artistes and students.

Present at the event included District Planning Board chairperson Lalit Saklani, ADC Navneet Kaur Bal, ADC (Development) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, ADC, Phagwara, Dr Akshita Gupta, Vishal Watts (PCS under training), Science Technology Board member Kanwar Iqbal Singh, joint secretary Gurpal Singh Indian, joint secretary Parvinder Singh Dhot, SDM Major Irwin Kaur and others.