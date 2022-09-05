Kapurthala food safety wing collects samples in Hamira

Jalandhar, September 4
The food safety wing collected samples from dairies in Hamira, Kapurthala. The teams also took samples of food products from bakeries and restaurants.
Food Commissioner Harjot Pal Singh and Food Safety Officer Mukul Gill stated that the food safety wing of the Kapurthala district had taken four samples. These included two milk samples, one pastry and a sauce sample. The authorities said that those without a food licence should apply for it at the earliest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river,...
6 killed as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda
2 people were also injured in 2 accidents that took place on...