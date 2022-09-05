Kapurthala food safety wing collects samples in Hamira

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 4

The food safety wing collected samples from dairies in Hamira, Kapurthala. The teams also took samples of food products from bakeries and restaurants.

Food Commissioner Harjot Pal Singh and Food Safety Officer Mukul Gill stated that the food safety wing of the Kapurthala district had taken four samples. These included two milk samples, one pastry and a sauce sample. The authorities said that those without a food licence should apply for it at the earliest.