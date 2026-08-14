DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala gears up for Independence Day celebrations

Kapurthala gears up for Independence Day celebrations

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:12 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa during the full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade in Kapurthala.
Advertisement

A full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations took place at local Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa presided over the parade and hoisted the national flag.

Advertisement

He took a salute from the contingents participating in the march past, including Punjab Police (men and women), Punjab Home Guards, NCC Scouts (boys and girls) and others, led by parade commander DSP Dr Sheetal Singh. The march past was followed by a splendid mass PT show featuring 900 students from various government schools and patriotic colourful cultural programme presented by students of different institutions.

Advertisement

Minutes after the full-dress rehearsal, the ADC also held a meeting with heads of various departments in the stadium and gave the final touch to the arrangements for district-level Independence Day celebrations event. He added that Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal will preside over the district-level Independence Day function to be held on August 15 here.

Advertisement

Bajwa emphasised the need for all the departments concerned to exert sincere efforts to ensure that the I-Day celebrations are exceptional. He urged officials to diligently perform their duties to carry out this grand event seamlessly, highlighting the importance of meticulous planning and execution.

Those present on the occasion included Superintendents of Police Harinder Singh Gill, Gurpreet Singh Gill, SDM Major Dr Irwin Kaur, Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Singh Arora and others.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts