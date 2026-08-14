Kapurthala gears up for Independence Day celebrations

A full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations took place at local Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa presided over the parade and hoisted the national flag.

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He took a salute from the contingents participating in the march past, including Punjab Police (men and women), Punjab Home Guards, NCC Scouts (boys and girls) and others, led by parade commander DSP Dr Sheetal Singh. The march past was followed by a splendid mass PT show featuring 900 students from various government schools and patriotic colourful cultural programme presented by students of different institutions.

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Minutes after the full-dress rehearsal, the ADC also held a meeting with heads of various departments in the stadium and gave the final touch to the arrangements for district-level Independence Day celebrations event. He added that Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal will preside over the district-level Independence Day function to be held on August 15 here.

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Bajwa emphasised the need for all the departments concerned to exert sincere efforts to ensure that the I-Day celebrations are exceptional. He urged officials to diligently perform their duties to carry out this grand event seamlessly, highlighting the importance of meticulous planning and execution.

Those present on the occasion included Superintendents of Police Harinder Singh Gill, Gurpreet Singh Gill, SDM Major Dr Irwin Kaur, Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Singh Arora and others.