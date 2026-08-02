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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala gets 14 new polling booths under ECI rationalisation drive

Kapurthala gets 14 new polling booths under ECI rationalisation drive

The exercise involved either setting up new polling booths or redistributing electors among polling stations within the same building, wherever feasible

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Aparna Banerji
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:23 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved an increase in the number of polling stations in Kapurthala district from 791 to 805 to ensure smoother and more convenient voting.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Akash Bansal said the approval was granted in line with the ECI’s directions to rationalise polling stations with more than 1,200 electors. The exercise involved either setting up new polling booths or redistributing electors among polling stations within the same building, wherever feasible.

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He said the initiative aims to improve polling station management, reduce overcrowding and enhance voter convenience during elections.

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With the approval of the rationalisation plan, 14 new polling booths will be established, taking the district’s total number of polling stations from 791 to 805. Sharing constituency-wise details, Bansal said no additional polling booth was approved for the Bholath Assembly constituency as none of its polling stations had more than 1,200 electors. The number of polling stations there would remain unchanged at 175.

In the Kapurthala Assembly constituency, seven polling stations with more than 1,200 electors were rationalised by redistributing voters within the same building. In addition, Polling Station No. 31 was bifurcated, resulting in one new polling booth and increasing the total number of polling stations from 194 to 195.

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Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency recorded the highest increase, with 13 new polling booths approved, taking the total number of polling stations from 195 to 208.

In the Phagwara (SC) Assembly constituency, four polling stations with more than 1,200 electors were rationalised through the redistribution of voters within the same building. As a result, no new polling booths were required and the total number of polling stations remains unchanged at 227.

Bansal said the rationalisation exercise would significantly improve voter convenience by easing congestion at polling stations, ensuring better management on polling day and enabling polling personnel to perform their duties more efficiently.

He thanked all recognised political parties for their cooperation during the exercise and reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent and voter-friendly elections. He also urged residents to contact the toll-free voter helpline 1950 or the district administration helpline at 01822-233777 for any information or assistance related to the electoral process.

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