Kapurthala gets Rs 2.37 cr under Ashirwad scheme

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, May 11

The Punjab government has released an amount of Rs 2 crore 37 lakh to Kapurthala district for the financial assistance of Rs 51,000 to be given to the girls of needy families under the Ashirwad scheme at the time of marriage.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the amount released for Kapurthala district includes Rs 1 crore 86 lakh for SCs and Rs 51 lakh for the BC and economically weaker sections.

Under the Ashirwad scheme with this released amount, 365 applicants who belong to SC families will avail the benefit besides covering 101 beneficiaries belonging to BC and economically weaker sections in the district.

He said under the Ashirwad scheme, girls from Scheduled Castes/Christian communities, widows, girls from backward classes and economically backward families at the time of marriage will get Rs 51,000.

District Social Justice Officer Harpal Singh Gill said that the amount received as direct benefit transfer (DBT) will be sent to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.