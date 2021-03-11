Kapurthala gets 63 nodal officers for awareness

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 30

The state government has set a target of 53,000 hectare area under paddy using direct sowing of rice (DSR) technique in Kapurthala.

To achieve this, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, while addressing officials from various departments to encourage farmers for DSR, said he had personally visited fields to start the “Jal da rakha, kal da rakha” mission and to implement the mission in the entire district, 63 nodal officers had been appointed.

These nodal officers will reach out to progressive farmers across the district to honour them, besides creating awareness amongst others to adopt the technique.

He asked the Agricultural Department to allocate 10 to 12 villages to each nodal officer in the next two days to spread awareness among farmers, besides giving appreciation letters, posters and stickers to paste on tractors, to encourage other farmers to adopt DSR.

Chief Agricultural Officer SK Virdi said 135 camps will be organised at village levels for awareness amongst farmers. He also asked the officials to engage social and religious bodies to make it a social movement as the state is left with underground water for only 17 years for human usage.