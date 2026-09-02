Kapurthala gets road infrastructure boost as PWD begins upgrade work

Giving a major boost to road infrastructure in Kapurthala city, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday commenced upgradation of Kapurthala–Byepass Chowk to DC Chowk road, one of the important entry routes to the city. The project is being executed at a cost of Rs 79.74 lakh. The 1.40-kilometre-long road stretch is being constructed with the objective of providing smoother and safer movement to residents and commuters. The project would significantly improve traffic flow and connectivity on this important approach to Kapurthala.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal said that the district administration was giving top priority to roads that witness heavy traffic and play a vital role in connecting different parts of the city. He said that the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was committed to providing better roads and modern civic infrastructure to the people.

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The Deputy Commissioner also directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the construction work is carried out strictly as per the prescribed technical specifications and quality standards. He further asked the department to ensure timely completion of the project while taking necessary measures to minimise inconvenience to commuters during the construction period.

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Meanwhile, PWD executive engineer Vishal Jangral said that the construction work would be closely monitored at every stage to ensure quality and adherence to the approved specifications. He added that the contractor would also be responsible for the maintenance of the upgraded road for five years, which would help ensure its proper upkeep and sustained quality.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner also conveyed that Municipal Corporation Kapurthala is also set to commence several development works worth Rs 82 lakh in different areas of the city, aimed at improving roads, streets and public convenience. He also informed that in the last week, the civic body had issued a work order worth Rs 8.62 crore for the construction and improvement of roads and streets in various parts of the city, further underlining the administration’s continued focus on strengthening urban infrastructure and providing better civic amenities to residents.