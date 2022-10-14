Kapurthala govt school tops 'Swachh Vidyalaya' survey in urban areas

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 13

Government Elementary School, Sheikhupur, in Kapurthala, has bagged the top place with 98 % score under the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 in the ‘Urban Category’.

The ratings were given on parameters like water management and other arrangements made for children during the Covid-19 pandemic

As many as 28,000 government and private schools were a part of the surveys conducted by the Education Department of Punjab. The ratings were given on parameters like water management, hand washing and the arrangements made for children during the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 26 schools across the state were awarded in five different categories.

The Head Teacher, Jaimal Singh, who had recently received a state-level award from Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, credited the efforts of the district administration for the accomplishment.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, while congratulating the school management, the teachers and the students, said, “Government Elementary School, Sheikhupur, has proved that government schools are on a par with private schools.

Besides, Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawanipur, bagged the second place in the ‘Rural Secondary Schools’ category.