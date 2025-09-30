DT
Kapurthala Health Dept holds medical, blood donation camps

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:04 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
The Kapurthala Health Department, under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, has organised special medical camps in flood-affected areas as part of Mission Chardi Kala, along with blood donation camps at District Hospital Kapurthala, SDH Bholath and Phagwara.

Dr Bhagat said that since the onset of floods, health teams had been continuously engaged in relief efforts, working round the clock to support affected people who had not only suffered loss of life and property but were also vulnerable to health challenges.

To address this, the department has conducted medical check-ups through specialist doctors and distributed free medicines, ORS packets, chlorine tablets, mosquito nets, Adomos, diapers, sanitary pads and other essentials with the support of social service organisations.

Supervisory support in Dhilwan, Bhulath, Fattufinga, Kala Sanghi, Sultanpur Lodhi, Tibba and Phagwara was provided by District Health Officer Dr Rajiv Parashar, DIO Dr Randeep Singh, DDHO Dr Moninder Kaur and Dr Rajiv Bhagat.

Dr Bhagat added that stagnant water continued to pose a risk of mosquito breeding in several areas. Fever surveys, spraying and fogging were being undertaken while residents were being urged to maintain cleanliness, wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito nets to guard against diseases such as dengue.

He said ASHA workers and field staff were also conducting door-to-door surveys for larvae detection and destruction, with special emphasis on controlling vector-borne and water-borne diseases in flood-affected villages.

