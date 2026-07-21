Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur school heads in crosshairs over pay delay

The School Education Department’s decision to issue show-cause notices to 68 principals and headmasters over delay in salary disbursement has drawn a sharp criticism from teacher unions in Jalandhar, which accused the government of making school heads scapegoats for administrative failures caused by large scale staff shortages. The list includes two school heads from Jalandhar, three from Kapurthala and two from Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

In a letter issued on July 14, the department has proposed disciplinary action against the 68 school heads under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970. According to the letter, these school heads had failed to submit the salary bills of teaching and non-teaching staff for March (paid in April 2026) to the Treasury within the prescribed time, leading to a delay in salary payments.

Advertisement

Describing the delay as a serious lapse, the department asked them to explain within seven days why action should not be taken against them. It also stated that if no reply was received within the stipulated period, further proceedings could be initiated without giving another opportunity.

Advertisement

The notices have, however, sparked opposition from the teacher unions, which argue that the delay was the result of severe staff shortages rather than negligence by the school heads. In a press statement, Digvijaypal Sharma, president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said the government is trying to shift the blame for its own administrative failures. He also noted that more than 1,100 principal posts and nearly 50 per cent of headmaster posts are lying vacant in Punjab. They said many principals are managing several schools simultaneously, while a single clerk is often responsible for preparing salary bills for multiple schools. Under such circumstances, they said, delays are unavoidable. The union demanded immediate withdrawal of the notices and early promotions of principals, headmasters and Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) along with filling vacant posts through recruitment.

Similarly, the Government Teachers’ Union Punjab also opposed the move. State president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, general secretary Gurbinder Singh Saskaur, finance secretary Manohar Lal Sharma and press secretary Karnail Phillaur termed the charge sheets baseless, illogical and unconstitutional.

Advertisement

The union said Punjab has nearly 1,945 sanctioned principal posts of which around 1,200 are vacant, leaving many schools without regular principals or Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs). It further pointed out that lecturers functioning as school in-charges do not have DDO powers to process salary bills and, therefore, cannot be held responsible for delays in salary disbursement.

The unions further demanded that the show-cause notices must be withdrawn and urged the government to address the shortage of principals, headmasters and administrative staff instead of initiating disciplinary action against the school heads.